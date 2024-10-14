Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 0.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 640,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NVO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

