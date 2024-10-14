Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 272,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

