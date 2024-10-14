Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 83 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.96. 119,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,977. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

