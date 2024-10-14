Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simulated Environment Concepts
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.