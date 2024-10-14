Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

