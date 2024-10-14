Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
SGNLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Signal Gold Company Profile
