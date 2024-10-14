Siacoin (SC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $280.86 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,145.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.00511486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00101989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00029400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00072027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 57,769,785,000 with 57,740,391,700.25071 in circulation. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00478172 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,303,615.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.