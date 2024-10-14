Short Interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Drops By 26.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Decheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 970,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 543.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,649 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

