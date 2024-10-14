Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Drops By 23.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $25.07 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

