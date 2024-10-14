Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Grows By 50.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Up 11.5 %
Shares of VSBGF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.