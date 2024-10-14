Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Drops By 29.6%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.14. 90,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $388.37 million, a P/E ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

