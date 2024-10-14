Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Grows By 24.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of VALU stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Value Line has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VALU

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter worth $346,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.