Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Drops By 32.1%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
TVAHF opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.07.
About TV Asahi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.