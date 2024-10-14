Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Drops By 32.1%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

TVAHF opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

