Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Decreases By 37.6%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turbo Energy Trading Down 28.7 %
Shares of TURB stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
About Turbo Energy
