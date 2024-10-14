Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Decreases By 37.6%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turbo Energy Trading Down 28.7 %

Shares of TURB stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

