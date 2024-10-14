Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Increases By 70.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TTP opened at $44.83 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $384,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.