Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Increases By 70.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TTP opened at $44.83 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
