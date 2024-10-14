Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Rises By 64.8%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 798,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

