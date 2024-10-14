Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Drops By 29.6%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,827.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

SURDF stock remained flat at $31.70 on Monday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.