Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Decreases By 22.4%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sonova has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

