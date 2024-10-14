Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Drops By 20.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
