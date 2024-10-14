Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Drops By 20.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

