Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 20.3%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
