Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Drops By 19.9%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prologis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

