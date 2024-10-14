Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Grows By 66.0%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PZG remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,321. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

About Paramount Gold Nevada

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Free Report ) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,304 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

