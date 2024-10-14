Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Increases By 65.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,500 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 2,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,974.8 days.

New Hope Stock Performance

NHPEF stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

