Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Decreases By 38.3%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 1,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,626.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWWCF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
About New China Life Insurance
