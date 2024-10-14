Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Grows By 15.8%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mission Produce
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mission Produce Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,644. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.