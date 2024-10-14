Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Declines By 39.4%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.
Konecranes Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $66.00 on Monday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.
About Konecranes
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.