Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rises By 68.9%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

KEQU stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.