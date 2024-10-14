Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Increases By 21.7%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

