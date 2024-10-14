Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Increases By 73.3%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

