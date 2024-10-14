Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Increases By 73.3%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
