Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Drops By 19.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 3,918,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.3 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.2 %

Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

