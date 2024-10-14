Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Increases By 68.6%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the September 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.11 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after acquiring an additional 550,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 140,132 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

