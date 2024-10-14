Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Increases By 68.6%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the September 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.11 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
