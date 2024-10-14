Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 64.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

