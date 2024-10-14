Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expands By 61.5%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 140,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. 110,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,310. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

