Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Expands By 75.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FAT Brands Price Performance
FATBB opened at $5.01 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
