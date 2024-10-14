Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 24.8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,786. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.61.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 84.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
