Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 24.8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,786. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 84.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after buying an additional 543,160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6,303.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

