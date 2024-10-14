Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Drops By 36.7%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 0.6 %

DWSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

