Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Increases By 106.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,523,750. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,363,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $14,267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
CRBP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 382,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.53.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
