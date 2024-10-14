Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Expands By 81.6%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 38,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,073. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.76. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

