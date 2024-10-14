Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 15.5%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.09. 24,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

