Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Drops By 23.5%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Cascades Stock Up 1.5 %

Cascades stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108. Cascades has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

