Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 25.3%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.3 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $99.03 during trading hours on Monday. 999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

