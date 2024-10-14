Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Expands By 18.1%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,717,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 5,686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,901. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

