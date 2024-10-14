Short Interest in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Expands By 40.0%

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

AHR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,146. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

