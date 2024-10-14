Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Declines By 18.0%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 346,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 203,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.43. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

