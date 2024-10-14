Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Drops By 37.6%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 409,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 54.68% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAR

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.