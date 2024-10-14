Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Declines By 38.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Airship AI Stock Up 22.8 %

Airship AI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.