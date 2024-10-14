Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shimao Services Stock Performance
Shares of SHMSF remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Shimao Services has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Shimao Services Company Profile
