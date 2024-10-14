Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shimao Services Stock Performance

Shares of SHMSF remained flat at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Shimao Services has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Shimao Services alerts:

Shimao Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.