ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $880.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $938.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $861.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.