SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $27.12. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 687,171 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,772. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

