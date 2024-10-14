Seele-N Price Down 0% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008087 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014092 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,795.08 or 0.99902007 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007392 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006594 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
