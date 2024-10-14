Seele-N Price Down 0% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,795.08 or 0.99902007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041174 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.