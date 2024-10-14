Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $176.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Science Applications International stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

